Laurintina Juanelle Miller -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG --Laurintina Juanelle Miller passed away on Jan. 12, 2021, in Orangeburg.

She was a member of the Christ is the Answer SDA Church. She faithfully believed, "It's not just that we worship on the Sabbath; we honor that day as a day of rest."

She leaves to cherish her memories and legacy a host of family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Dorchester Funeral Home of Midway, Georgia.

Limited people are allowed inside of the funeral home, so they will go live on their FaceBook page. You can go to the page at the time of the service to view it live.

