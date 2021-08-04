Laurie Wayne Shuler -- Santee

SANTEE -- Laurie Wayne Shuler, 76, of Santee, husband of Judy W. Shuler, entered into eternal rest Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at his home.

Wayne was born March 22, 1945, a son of the late Laurie Elmo Shuler and Rosa Stoudemire Shuler. He was a graduate of Elloree High School and he was a machinist with the Charleston Naval Shipyard. Wayne was a farmer as well as the owner of Santee Modular Homes, Inc., Santee Debris, Santee Debris Northern Trucking, LLC, and Veterans Construction of SC. In his free time Wayne enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards and shooting pool (gambling) with his friends. Wayne was predeceased by his sister, Patricia “Pat” Brickle and his infant brother, Larry Shuler, as well as his parents. Wayne was also preceded in death by his loving yellow Labrador, Briar.

In addition to his wife Judy, Wayne is survived by his son, Larry W. Shuler (Angela Kinsey) of Santee; daughters, Catherine A. Shuler of Columbia and Rebecca L. Shuler of Santa Fe, New Mexico; grandchildren, Savanna DeLoach and her husband, Joshua, Hayden and Hilton Shuler and their mother, Shanna Shuler; and great-grandchildren, Bentley Whetstone, Emalaine DeLoach and Kaysen Deloach.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at Island Cemetery in Santee (near Providence). Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon at Avinger Funeral Home in Holly Hill.