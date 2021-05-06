 Skip to main content
Laurie Jean Brenn -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Laurie Jean Brenn, 63, of Orangeburg, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

A private memorial service will be held at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home.

Full obit and online condolences are available at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.

