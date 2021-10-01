 Skip to main content
Laurie Folk -- Denmark
DENMARK -- Laurie Folk, 58, of 57 Sandifer St., passed away.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Sidney Park Baptist Church, 50 Sidney Park Court, Bamberg.

Friends may call the funeral home for additional information.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

