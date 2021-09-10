 Skip to main content
Laurie Folk -- Denmark
Laurie Folk -- Denmark

DENMARK -- Laurie Folk,58, of 57 Sandifer St., passed at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may call the funeral home fo additional information.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

