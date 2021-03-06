Laura Mae West Funderburg

SANTEE -- Laura Mae West Funderburg, 73, of Santee, departed this life on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 7, in Unity Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Eutawville.

Viewing will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 6, at Eutawville Community Funeral Home, Eutawville.

The daughter of the late John and Annie Mae Gillens West, Laura was born Oct. 16, 1947, in Santee. She graduated from Roberts High School in 1966. She went straight into the work force. She was employed by Hardee's in Santee and later transferred to Hardee's in Holly Hill as general manager until she retired from Hardee's. Laura also enjoyed cooking for her siblings and friends.

At an early age, Laura joined Unity Missionary Baptist Church, where she served faithfully as an usher until her death.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Carl Edward West and Robert Lee West; and both parents.