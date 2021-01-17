 Skip to main content
Laura G. Haynes -- Columbia
COLUMBIA -- Funeral services for Ms. Laura G. Haynes, 67, of Columbia, will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. Bishop Gerald Jenkins is officiating.

Ms. Haynes passed away Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.

Visitation will be held Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, from 2 to 7 p.m.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

