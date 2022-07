BAMBERG -- Funeral services for Latoya Yvette McMillan, 37, of Bamberg, will be held at noon Monday, July 11, 2022, at Cornerstone Church in Bamberg. Burial will follow in the old Capernaum Cemetery in Denmark.

Visitation will be held Sunday from 2-6 p.m. at Carroll Mortuary in Bamberg. It is mandatory for everyone to wear masks during all services.

Services are entrusted to Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg.