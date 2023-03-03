ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Latosha Charles, 43, of 2064 Staley Street, Orangeburg, SC, will be held 2:00pm, Friday, March 3, 2023, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg, SC. Rev. Julius Sistrunk is officiating.

Ms. Charles passed away Friday, February 24, 2023, at her residence.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Family and friends may visit the residence, 2064 Staley Street, Orangeburg, SC, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.