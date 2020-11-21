Latisha Holloway -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Evangelist Latisha Holloway, 39, of 118 8th Ave., Dayton, Kentucky, formerly of Orangeburg, died Nov. 14, 2020.
The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.
Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.
Viewing will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.
Friends may call at the residence of her sister, Patricia Wilder, 1005 Pineland St., Orangeburg, and at the funeral home.
The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.
Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.