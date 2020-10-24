 Skip to main content
Latasha D. Mack -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Latasha D. Mack, 39, of 169 Sellers Ave., died Oct. 22, 2020, at her residence following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be made at a later date by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

