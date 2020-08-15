Lataine Padgett Hughes -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Lataine Padgett Hughes, 87, of Bamberg, passed away peacefully Friday morning, Aug. 7, 2020, at Pruitt Heath Bamberg. She was born July 15, 1933, in Bamberg County. Mrs. Hughes was a daughter to the late Mr. Leroy Padgett and the late Mrs. Ruth Folk Padgett. She was married to the late Charles Edward Hughes Sr.
Mrs. Hughes was an all-around great person, who would never hurt any one's feelings. She loved to take care of people and loved to eat sweets. She was a loving mother, grandmother and good wife to her late husband. Her love was so strong that she could not be swayed by her parents and ran off and eloped with Charles. She was a lifelong member of Colston Branch Baptist Church in Bamberg, and she enjoyed going as long as her health permitted.
She was a homemaker for the majority of her life, but also worked outside of the home at B. C. Moore for several years. She was known to always dress well wherever she went and thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her family every chance she got. She was always ready to go when her dear friend, the late Maybelle Padgett called and asked her to go somewhere. She enjoyed her many visitors at the nursing home. Some brought her milkshakes and bananas, but mostly she enjoyed reminiscing with her sister-in-law Wilma, Brenda, and Chuck, prior to her health declining.
She is survived by her son, Charles “Chuck” Edward Hughes Jr. (Janice) of Bamberg; her daughter, Brenda H. Nipper (Larry); grandchildren, Christopher Hughes, Jill Williams (John), Elizabeth Bunch, Jessica Nipper and Larry Gordon Nipper (Annie); great-grandchildren, Colby Hughes, Brynna Hughes, John Marshall Bunch II and Colston Bunch; sisters, Norma Ruth Hawkins and Mamie Lee Curry, both of Charleston; a brother-in-law, Bennie Hughes (Marsha); and sisters-in-law; Wilma Wilson (Bennie), Sally Miller, and Eunice Sease (Hallman); her nieces and nephews; and the rest of her family and friends.
Funeral services will be held 4 o'clock, Sunday afternoon, Aug. 16, 2020, from the graveside at Colston Branch Baptist Church Cemetery, 655 Sunday School Road, Bamberg, SC 29003.
Arrangements by The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, Ehrhardt-Bamberg Chapel, 2515 Lowcountry Highway; 803.267.1971.
Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.
