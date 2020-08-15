Lataine Padgett Hughes -- Bamberg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BAMBERG -- Lataine Padgett Hughes, 87, of Bamberg, passed away peacefully Friday morning, Aug. 7, 2020, at Pruitt Heath Bamberg. She was born July 15, 1933, in Bamberg County. Mrs. Hughes was a daughter to the late Mr. Leroy Padgett and the late Mrs. Ruth Folk Padgett. She was married to the late Charles Edward Hughes Sr.

Mrs. Hughes was an all-around great person, who would never hurt any one's feelings. She loved to take care of people and loved to eat sweets. She was a loving mother, grandmother and good wife to her late husband. Her love was so strong that she could not be swayed by her parents and ran off and eloped with Charles. She was a lifelong member of Colston Branch Baptist Church in Bamberg, and she enjoyed going as long as her health permitted.

She was a homemaker for the majority of her life, but also worked outside of the home at B. C. Moore for several years. She was known to always dress well wherever she went and thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her family every chance she got. She was always ready to go when her dear friend, the late Maybelle Padgett called and asked her to go somewhere. She enjoyed her many visitors at the nursing home. Some brought her milkshakes and bananas, but mostly she enjoyed reminiscing with her sister-in-law Wilma, Brenda, and Chuck, prior to her health declining.