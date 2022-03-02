Lason J. Butler -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Lason J. Butler, 27, of Orangeburg will be held at noon Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Dr. Walter Butler is officiating.

Mr. Butler passed away on Saturday, Feb. 12, in Columbia.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 2.

Family and friends may call via telephone, his mother, Ms. LaKeshia Butler at 803-747-1788; his father, Mr. John L. Matthews at 803-290-2926; or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask.

