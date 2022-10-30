Larry Wayne Watkins -- Summerton

SUMMERTON -- Celebration of Life services for Larry Wayne Watkins, 74, will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Grace Christian Fellowship, Manning.

The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. in the fellowship hall. Pastor Mike Murder will be officiating.

Larry was born on June 14, 1948, son of the late Albert Leslie and the late Loren Alleged Watkins. He retired as head of maintenance from Hughes Aircraft in 1998. He was a member of the Progress Masonic Lodge and the Edisto Shrine Club. He was a member of Grace Christian Fellowship in Manning. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Survivors include his wife, Sandy Watkins; son, Joey Watkins (Sandra) of St. George; stepdaughter, Tamil Crime of Lexington; two stepsons, James Bond of Lexington and Justin Mores of Guam; two grandchildren, Hunter Watkins, Jacob Watkins; four step-grandchildren, Jessica (Josh) Trounce, Jennet Simply, Alex Bond, Back Bond; three step-great-grandchildren, Maggie Simply, Say Trounce and Charlie Simply. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Tyson Lee Watkins and Donald Leslie Watkins.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the building fund at Grace Christian Fellowship, 2938 Raccoon Road, Manning SC 29102; or to The Shiners Research Hospital for Children, 2900 North Rocky Point Drive, Tampa FL 33607.

