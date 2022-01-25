Larry Stevens Boland -- North

NORTH - Mr. Larry Stevens Boland, 80, won his victory in Jesus on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.

Mr. Larry was the husband of the late Donna Mathias Boland. He was the father of Andy Boland, Eddie Boland and the late Steve Boland. The mother of his children is Edith Leaphart. Mr. Larry was the grandpapa of Eddie Boland, Jr., Amy Boland, Jamie Boland and Brittany Boland. Mr. Larry was the great-grandfather of Hunter Brugger and Charlie Boland. He was the son of the late Leon Carl Boland and the late Eva Roberta Shealy Boland having been raised in the Little Mountain area of Newberry County. Mr. Larry was the brother of Myrtie Wessinger and her husband the late Joe, Edna Riley and her husband Dave, Rae Daniels and her husband the late J. D., Bonnie Bickley and her husband Glenn, Barbara Dickson and her husbands the late Tom Sandel and the late Allen Dickens, and the late Leonard Boland and his wife, the late Betty. He also leaves behind a very special aunt, Estelle Boland, Uncle Clifton Shealy, many nieces and nephews that he loved and adored, and a daughter in heart, Denise Mosier.

Mr. Larry was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was a member of Rocky Grove Baptist Church where he taught the Senior Adult Sunday School Class and was very active with the Rocky Grove Ramp Ministry. Mr. Larry was a gas line superintendent with SCANA, having worked with them for at least 46 years. He was a charter founding member of the Sawyerdale Fire Department and served as the chairman of the board. He was a lover of nature and farmed his entire life. Mr. Larry ended every conversation on his departure with the statement "God loves you, and so do I."

Visitation will be Wednesday, Jan. 26, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Rocky Grove Baptist Church. A service to Celebrate Mr. Larry's life will follow at 2:30 p.m., also in the church sanctuary. Mr. Larry will be laid to rest in the Rocky Grove Baptist Church cemetery with military honors presented by the U. S. Navy Honors Team. The Rev. John O'Cain will be ministering to the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorials to be made to the Rocky Grove Baptist Church Ramp Ministry, P.O. Box 508, Salley, SC 29137.

Condolences to the Boland family may be made online at www.blizzardfuneralhome.com.