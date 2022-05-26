Larry Sanders -- Bronx, N.Y.

BRONX, N.Y. -- Graveside services for Mr. Larry Sanders, 71, of Bronx, N.Y., will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, at Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cordova, with interment to follow. The Rev. Julius Sistrunk is officiating.

Mr. Sanders passed away May 15 in New York.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and a mask must be worn to attend funeral services.

