Larry Sanders -- Bronx, N.Y.

BRONX, N.Y. -- Graveside services for Mr. Larry Sanders, 71, of Bronx, N.Y., will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, at Heavenly Rest Memorial Park with interment to follow. Bishop Michael Butler is officiating.

Mr. Sanders passed away on Sunday, May 15.

There will not be a public viewing.

Family and friends may call at Simmon Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and a mask must be worn to attend funeral services

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

