Larry Paul Jordan -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Larry Paul Jordan, 81, of St. Matthews, passed away at the Lexington Medical Center on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. He was the husband of Bonnie Raley Jordan.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church in Orangeburg. Burial will follow later at Fort Jackson National Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home.
Larry was born in Columbia, a son of the late Paul Irwin Jordan and Doris Hinson Jordan. He was a graduate of Columbia H.S., Class of 1959 and received a BA degree and Masters degree from the University of South Carolina. Larry made a career of the United States Navy which included tours in Vietnam and later retired as a Chief Warrant Officer. After his retirement, he also worked for many years at The Times & Democrat. He was a member of The First Presbyterian Church of Orangeburg. Larry was a Mason, member of Orangeburg VFW Post 8166 and Past Commander of St Matthews American Legion Post 12. Naval Officer Patriot, Devoted Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather leaves behind a family and close friends who will miss his full-body laugh, late night snacks and bungee checks. His honesty and integrity and the quiet comfort and strength that he brought to every situation will be profoundly missed by all those that knew and loved him.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years; two sons, Redic Paul Jordan (Dawn) of Tampa, Florida, and Douglas King Jordan (Melanie) of Orangeburg; one brother, James King (Norma) of Camden; four grandchildren, Jacquelyn (Charlie), Stacey (Rebecca), Alicia (James) and Ellen (Jeremy); five great-grandchildren, Thomas, Tyler, Maxwelle, Patton and Ivy; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family suggests that memorials may be sent to the First Presbyterian Church, 650 Summers Ave., Orangeburg, SC 29115.
