Larry Paul Jordan -- St. Matthews

Larry was born in Columbia, a son of the late Paul Irwin Jordan and Doris Hinson Jordan. He was a graduate of Columbia H.S., Class of 1959 and received a BA degree and Masters degree from the University of South Carolina. Larry made a career of the United States Navy which included tours in Vietnam and later retired as a Chief Warrant Officer. After his retirement, he also worked for many years at The Times & Democrat. He was a member of The First Presbyterian Church of Orangeburg. Larry was a Mason, member of Orangeburg VFW Post 8166 and Past Commander of St Matthews American Legion Post 12. Naval Officer Patriot, Devoted Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather leaves behind a family and close friends who will miss his full-body laugh, late night snacks and bungee checks. His honesty and integrity and the quiet comfort and strength that he brought to every situation will be profoundly missed by all those that knew and loved him.