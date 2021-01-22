Larry Lee Sheard -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Larry Lee Sheard, 64, of 1739 Fuller St., died Jan. 19. 2021, at the Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

You may also reach his daughter, Keysha Sheard, at 803-378-8228.

The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.