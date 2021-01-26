Larry Lee Sheard -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Larry Lee Sheard, 64, of 1739 Fuller St., will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in the Glover's Funeral Home chapel. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.
He died Jan. 19 at Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.
Viewing will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, at the funeral home.
Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. You may also reach his daughter Keysha Sheard at 803-378-8228. The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.
Online condolences may be made at: gloversfuneralhome.com.
