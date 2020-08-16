Larry Lee Clossman -- Elloree

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELLOREE -- Mr. Larry Lee Clossman , 79, of Elloree, died Aug. 15, 2020.

Born June 6, 1941 , he was a native of Zanesville, Ohio, and was a retired tool and die Maker. He was the son of the Late Harry Clossman and Emma Lehman Clossman. He was a member of The First Baptist Church of Elloree.

Mr. Clossman is survived by his wife, Rebecca Ann Russell Clossman of the home; one son, Dan Clossman (Sandra) of Elloree; one brother, Gerald Clossman (Pat); and one sister, Betty Willams, both of Zanesville, Ohio. There are six grand children and two great-grand children.

He was predeceased by a son, Philip Clossman and two half sisters, Veronica Pat Shrake Harkness and Emmazella Shrake.

Graveside services will be held Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Santee Baptist Cemetery, Elloree, with the Reverends Clark McCrary and Todd Horton officiating. COVID-19 precautions will be observed. The family will visit with friends at the graveside after the service.

Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree is assisting the family.

