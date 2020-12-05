Larry ‘Juggie’ Donnel Mack -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- Larry “Juggie” Donnel Mack, 59, of Holly Hill, transitioned to Heaven on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Public viewing was held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec.r 4, at Grace Chapel. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Myers Cemetery in Vance.
Larry leaves to cherish his wonderful memories his wife of 35 years, Ermadine Mack; his children, Lavonne (Randolph) Johnson-Miller, Troy (Tammy) Johnson, Dontia Mack and Jaquan Mack; his loving mother, Ella Mack; grandchildren, Aniyah Hutto, Jaleel and Jamar Johnson, Byron Miller, Dmonei and Janiya Mack; siblings, Walter Lee Myers, Lessie Goodwin and Telissia Mack, Curtis Lee Mack and Cynthia Ashby; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grace Funeral Services, LLC, 8827 Old State Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059 (803-496-5539).
May the work WE do speak for us!
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.