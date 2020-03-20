Larry Johnson -- Bronx, N.Y.
BRONX, N.Y. – Funeral services for Larry Johnson, 69, formerly of Bamberg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Capernaum Baptist Church, Denmark.

He died Thursday, March 12, in Lincoln Hospital, Bronx, N.Y.

Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

Friends may call at the home of the niece, Carla Banks, 105 Log Branch Road, Bamberg.

