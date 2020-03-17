Larry Johnson -- Bronx, N.Y.
0 comments

Larry Johnson -- Bronx, N.Y.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRONX, N.Y. -- Larry Johnson, 69, formerly of Bamberg, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Lincoln Hospital, Bronx.

Funeral services will be announced at a later date by Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg. Friends may call at the home of the niece, Carla Banks, 105 Log Branch Road, Bamberg, between the hours of 5 to 8 p.m. daily.

To plant a tree in memory of Larry Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News