Larry Johnson -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Mr. Larry Johnson, 55, of 308 Hope Lane, Bowman, passed away Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Pruitt Health, Blythewood.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call the residence of his daughter, Chanel Johnson, 283 Rexford Court, Santee, or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

