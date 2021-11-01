Larry Johnson -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Funeral services for Mr. Larry Johnson, 55, of 308 Hope Lane, Bowman, will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 8824 Old Number Six Highway, Santee, with interment to follow in the Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 1328 Antioch Road, Santee. The Rev. Marshall Jackson is officiating.

Mr. Johnson passed away Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Pruitt Health, Blythewood.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at Simmons Funeral of Santee, 8824 Old Number Six Highway, Santee.

Friends may call the residence of his daughter, Chanel Johnson, 283 Rexford Court, Santee, or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

