ORANGEBURG -- The Rev. Larry Raymond Haynes Sr., 86, of Orangeburg, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Edisto Post Acute Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may call at the residence of his wife, Mrs. Margie N. Haynes, 2619 Kennerly Road, Orangeburg, between the hours of 3 and 7 p.m. daily or at Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory of Orangeburg.

