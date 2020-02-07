{{featured_button_text}}
Larry Haynes

HOLLY HILL -- Funeral services for Mr. Larry Haynes, 66, of 4668 Old State Road, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Mount Olive AME Church, 4630 Old State Road, Holly Hill, with the Rev. Isaac Grant,

the pastor, officiating. The casket will be placed in the church at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation is scheduled from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

The family will be available to greet friends from 6 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Friends may call at 387 Ballards Lane, Room 605, Santee, during the hours of 3 to 7 p.m. daily, and at the funeral home.

