Larry Glover -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Larry Glover, 62, of Bowman, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at his residence.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, at Brown & Son Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at Lovely Hill Baptist Center, 5905 Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477. Burial will be held at Mount Zion AME Church Cemetery, 707 Arista Road, Bowman.