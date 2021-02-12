 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Larry Glover -- Bowman
0 comments

Larry Glover -- Bowman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BOWMAN -- Larry Glover, 62, of Bowman, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at his residence.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, at Brown & Son Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at Lovely Hill Baptist Center, 5905 Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477. Burial will be held at Mount Zion AME Church Cemetery, 707 Arista Road, Bowman.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News