Larry George Nipper -- Bamberg

Born Sept. 23, 1953, in Americus, Georgia, he was a son of the late Lewis Pollis Nipper and Marion Calhoun Nipper. Larry served his country in the United States Army, where he was a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division. He was a retired lineman supervisor for Bamberg County Board of Public Works, where he worked for 37 years. He also owned and operated Nipper's Electric for many years. He was member of the Masons and was a Shriner. Larry was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt. He loved to dance, especially to shag, and loved singing with a quartet in his younger years. Most of all, Larry loved his family and spending time with his family and friends.