Larry George Nipper -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Mr. Larry George Nipper, 67, of Bamberg, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.
Born Sept. 23, 1953, in Americus, Georgia, he was a son of the late Lewis Pollis Nipper and Marion Calhoun Nipper. Larry served his country in the United States Army, where he was a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division. He was a retired lineman supervisor for Bamberg County Board of Public Works, where he worked for 37 years. He also owned and operated Nipper's Electric for many years. He was member of the Masons and was a Shriner. Larry was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt. He loved to dance, especially to shag, and loved singing with a quartet in his younger years. Most of all, Larry loved his family and spending time with his family and friends.
Surviving are his wife of 47 years, Brenda Hughes Nipper of Bamberg; children, Elizabeth Nipper Bunch of Bamberg, Jessica Renee' Nipper (Kandis) of Aiken and Larry Gordon Nipper (Annie) of Windsor; grandsons, John Marshall Bunch II and Colston Lee Bunch; brothers, Gene Nipper of Cordele, Georgia, Lonnie Gary Nipper (Cindy) of Orangeburg and Billy Wayne Nipper (Dorinda) of Cordele; sister, Dicy Sinclair (Bill) of Gainesville, Georgia; brother-in-law, Charles Edward “Chuck” Hughes Jr. (Janice) of Bamberg; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Charles Edward Hughes Sr. and Lataine Padgett Hughes.
The family will be at their home for anyone who would like to visit with them, 7785 Broxton Bridge Road, Bamberg.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at Brice Herndon Funeral Home, Ehrhardt Chapel. Interment will follow in Colston Branch Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, at Brice Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, Ehrhardt-Bamberg Chapel, 2515 Lowcountry Highway, Ehrhardt, (803-267-1971). Visit the registry online at www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.
