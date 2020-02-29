Larry Darnell Davenport -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Larry Darnell Davenport, 63, of Bamberg, has passed away.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery in
Orangeburg, with the Rev. Marie Ray officiating.
Thompson Funeral Home Inc. in Orangeburg is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends at the home of Devone and Ed Brant in Orangeburg.
Larry was born Dec. 24, 1956, in Knoxville, Tennessee, the son of the late Lawrence Melvin Davenport and Devone Davenport Brant and Ed Brant. He was employed by Hospice of South Carolina.
Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Devone and Ed Brant; one sister, Robin and Jimmy Johnson; a niece, Nichole Hudgens; great-niece, Caroline Hudgens; two aunts, Geraldine Maples and Blanche Miller, both of Knoxville; one uncle and aunt, Freddie Joe Shular and Annaree Shular of Tampa, Florida.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of South Carolina; 538 Wisacky Highway, Suite 101, Bishopville, SC 29010.
