Larry D. 'L J' Jones -- North

NORTH -- Mr. Larry D. “L J” Jones, 60, of North, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, at Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery in North.

Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Due to COVID-19, friends may call the residence of his cousins, Mrs. Lillie Colter (803-534-2582) and Deacon Jerry (Rose) Hart (803-531-1622).

Friends may also call the funeral home.