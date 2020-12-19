 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Larry D. 'L J' Jones -- North
0 comments

Larry D. 'L J' Jones -- North

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NORTH -- Mr. Larry D. “L J” Jones, 60, of North, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, at Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery in North.

Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Due to COVID-19, friends may call the residence of his cousins, Mrs. Lillie Colter (803-534-2582) and Deacon Jerry (Rose) Hart (803-531-1622).

Friends may also call the funeral home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News