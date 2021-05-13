Larry D. Brown -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- Mr. Larry D. Brown, 70, of 168 Caufield Court, Holly Hill, transitioned on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Summerville Medical Center.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home. The family is receiving friends daily from 3 to 8 p.m. at the residence. COVID-19 protocols are required.
