Larry D. Brown -- Holly Hill
HOLLY HILL -- Mr. Larry D. Brown, 70, of 168 Caufield Court, Holly Hill, transitioned on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Summerville Medical Center.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home. The family is receiving friends daily from 3 to 8 p.m. at the residence. COVID-19 protocols are required.

