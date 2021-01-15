 Skip to main content
Larry Carl 'Bubba' Bonaparte -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Larry Carl "Bubba" Bonaparte, 63, of 317 Wade Court, died Jan. 11, 2021, at his residence.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.

Friends may call at the residence of his sister, Patricia Adams, 809 Chitwood St., Orangeburg, and at the funeral home.

The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

