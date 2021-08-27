Larry Bovain -- Riverdale, Ga.

RIVERDALE, Ga. -- Funeral services for Mr. Larry Bovain, 67, of Riverdale, Ga., and formerly of Orangeburg,will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Edisto Fork United Methodist Church, 356 Lariot Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Ellis White is officiating

Mr. Bovain passed away Saturday, Aug. 21, at his residence.

Visitation will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27.

Family and friends may call at the residence of his mother, Cornelia Bovain, 594 Seawright St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions

