Larry Bovain -- Riverdale, Ga.

RIVERDALE, Ga. -- Mr. Larry Bovain, 67, of Riverdale, and formerly of Orangeburg, passed away Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may call at the residence of his mother, Cornelia Bovain, 594 Seawright St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

