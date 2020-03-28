Larry Alonza Johnson Sr. -- Blackville
Larry Alonza Johnson Sr. -- Blackville

Larry Alonza Johnson Sr.

BLACKVILLE -- A graveside service for Mr. Larry Alonza Johnson Sr., 50, of Blackville, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Hope Memorial Park Cemetery, Barnwell, with Pastor Albert Pressley officiating.

In an effort to protect, as well as accommodate family and friends, viewing for the public will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at the funeral home. Only one person will be allowed to enter the facility at any given time. There will be no gathering/assemblage per Dash's Funeral Home COVID- 19 protocol.

Friends may call at 98 Lucky Circle, Blackville, and at the funeral home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackvillle. Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

