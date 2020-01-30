{{featured_button_text}}
Larresha Blair

COLUMBIA -- Funeral services for Ms. Larresha Blair of 1460 Oakcrest Drive, Columbia, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Bible Way Church of Atlas Road, 2440 Atlas Road, Columbia, with interment in Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg. Pastor Darrell Jackson and Elder Jewell Inabinette will be officiating.

Visitation will be from noon until 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at the funeral home.

Ms. Blair passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Providence Northeast Hospital, Columbia.

Friends may call at the residence or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

