{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA -- Ms. Larresha Blair, 37, of 1460 Oakcrest Drive, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Providence Northeast Hospital, Columbia.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Larresha Blair as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments