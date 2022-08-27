 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Laquesha Shunee Watson -- Orangeburg

  • 0
Laquesha Shunee Watson

ORANGEBURG -- Laquesha Shunee Watson, 34, of 1381 Shannon St., passed Aug. 23, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 28, at Cedar Grove Baptist Church, Cameron, with the Rev. Curtis Young, pastor, officiating.

Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Ms. Watson will lie in repose 30 minutes prior to the service at the church.

Public viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Face masks required.

The family will be accepting limited visitors at the residence following COVID-19 guidelines. Face masks required. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How alcohol may solve our global food crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News