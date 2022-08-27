Laquesha Shunee Watson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Laquesha Shunee Watson, 34, of 1381 Shannon St., passed Aug. 23, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 28, at Cedar Grove Baptist Church, Cameron, with the Rev. Curtis Young, pastor, officiating.

Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Ms. Watson will lie in repose 30 minutes prior to the service at the church.

Public viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Face masks required.

The family will be accepting limited visitors at the residence following COVID-19 guidelines. Face masks required. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com