LaQuanda Briggman Thomas -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Mrs. LaQuanda Briggman Thomas, 39, of 769 Garrett Way, Columbia, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence of her husband, James Thomas, 769 Garret Way, Columbia; the residence of her mother, Ms. Cynthia Wannamaker, 866 Lyons Road, Orangeburg; or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

