LaQuanda Briggman Thomas -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Private funeral services will be held for Mrs. LaQuanda Briggman Thomas, 39, of 769 Garrett Way, Columbia.

Mrs. Thomas passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 12.

Friends may call at the residence of her husband, James Thomas, 769 Garret Way, Columbia; the residence of her mother, Ms. Cynthia Wannamaker, 866 Lyons Road, Orangeburg; or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

