 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LaQuan Boatwright -- Neeses
0 comments

LaQuan Boatwright -- Neeses

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LaQuan Boatwright

NEESES -- LaQuan Boatwright, 22, of Neeses, passed away Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.

The graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at New Light United Methodist Church Shady Grove Cemetery in Neeses.

Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may call at the residence and the funeral home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News