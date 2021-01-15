LaQuan Boatwright -- Neeses

NEESES -- LaQuan Boatwright, 22, of Neeses, passed away Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.

The graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at New Light United Methodist Church Shady Grove Cemetery in Neeses.

Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may call at the residence and the funeral home.