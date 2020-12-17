 Skip to main content
Lanie L. Haynes -- Brooklyn, N.Y.
Lanie L. Haynes -- Brooklyn, N.Y.

Lanie L. Haynes

BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- Graveside services for Ms. Lanie L. Haynes, 85, of 625 Quincy St., #307, Brooklyn, N.Y., will be held at noon Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Dantzler Cemetery, Santee, with the Rev. Willie H. Brown officiating.

COVID-19 precautions, including masks, will be required for persons attending the service.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may call the funeral home.

