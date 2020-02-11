ST. GEORGE -- Lani Mae Golden Williams, 80, wife of Paul Allen Williams, entered eternal rest on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at St. George Healthcare Center.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Branchville Christian Church, 6907 Freedom Road, Branchville.
Lani was born on April 2, 1939, in New Haven, Connecticut, a daughter of the late Cecil H. “Jack” and Treva Mae Holden Golden. She was a retired teacher with the Headstart Center and Director and Manager of Headstart for Berkeley, Dorchester and Charleston counties. She was a member of Memorial Baptist Church.
Surviving are her husband, Paul Allen Williams, St. George; sons, Kris Allen (Connie) Branchville, Kirk James (Cynthia) Orangeburg and Thomas Franklin (Donna), Reevesville; a daughter, Cynthia “Cindy” (Vernon) Kassian, Bowman; grandchildren, Jennifer (Gary) Bell, Rebecca Williams, Angela Williams, ZeZe Williams, Paul (Carrie) Williams II, Benjiman Williams, James Williams, Madison Williams; great-grandchildren, Eli and Elizabeth Canaday, Easton and Owen Williams; a sister, Wanda Golden Eubanks;
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crescom Bank, in her daughter's name, Cindy Kassian, 5561 West Memorial Boulevard, St. George, SC 29477.
