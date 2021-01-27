 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lamar Tisdale -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Lamar Tisdale -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lamar Tisdale

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Lamar Tisdale, 72, of Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Crestlawn Memorial Cemetery. The Rev. Barry McFadden is officiating.

Mr. Tisdale passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 20, at the Regional Medical Center.

Public viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News