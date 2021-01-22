Lamar Tisdale -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Lamar Tisdale, 72, of Orangeburg, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family is requesting that you do not visit the residence; however, his wife, Dr. Verlie A. Tisdale, may be reached at (803) 290-0561.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com