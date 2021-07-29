Lamar Hilton -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Mr. Lamar Hilton, 42, of 117 Krisscross Drive, St. Matthews, will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 30, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. Elder Bennie Aiken is officiating.

Mr. Hilton passed away on Sunday, July 25, at his residence.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 29.

Friends and family may at the residence 117 Krisscross Drive, St. Matthews, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

