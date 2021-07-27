 Skip to main content
Lamar Hilton -- St. Matthews
Lamar Hilton -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Mr. Lamar Hilton, 41, of 117 Krisscross Drive, St. Matthews, passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends and family may at the residence, 117 Krisscross Drive, St. Matthews, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com

