 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lamar Demanye Keithun 'Keith' Dash -- Columbia
0 comments

Lamar Demanye Keithun 'Keith' Dash -- Columbia

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lamar Demanye Keithun (Keith) Dash

COLUMBIA -- Graveside services for Mr. Lamar Demanye Keithun (Keith) Dash, 41, of 3509 Baywater Drive, Columbia, will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 6th,

at Granger Baptist Church, 280 Carriage Hill Road, Elloree, with the Rev. Dr. Edward Prince, pastor officiating.

Masks will be required for persons attending the service.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family is not receiving guests at the residence. However, friends may contact his father, Mr. Alfhonzer (Ling) Dash, at 803-445-6135 or 803-828-9327, or by calling Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Online condolences can also be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News