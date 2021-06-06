Lamar Demanye Keithun 'Keith' Dash -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Graveside services for Mr. Lamar Demanye Keithun (Keith) Dash, 41, of 3509 Baywater Drive, Columbia, will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 6th,
at Granger Baptist Church, 280 Carriage Hill Road, Elloree, with the Rev. Dr. Edward Prince, pastor officiating.
Masks will be required for persons attending the service.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family is not receiving guests at the residence. However, friends may contact his father, Mr. Alfhonzer (Ling) Dash, at 803-445-6135 or 803-828-9327, or by calling Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.
Online condolences can also be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.
